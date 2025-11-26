ADNOC Gas, EMSTEEL sign 20-year natural gas supply agreement

ABU DHABI, 26th November, 2025 (WAM) -- ADNOC Gas Plc and its subsidiaries on Wednesday signed a landmark $4-billion agreement, valued between $3.5 and $4.2 billion, with EMSTEEL, one of the region’s largest integrated steel and building materials manufacturers.

The 20-year agreement, effective 1st January 2027, secures a stable and reliable supply of lower-carbon natural gas to power EMSTEEL’s operations and future growth.

This milestone reinforces the long-standing partnership between ADNOC Gas and EMSTEEL and demonstrates both companies’ commitment to driving sustainable economic growth in the UAE.

The agreement not only secures a dependable energy supply for one of the country’s leading industrial producers but also strengthens ADNOC Gas’ competitive position as a key enabler of industrial resilience and cleaner energy transition.

“This landmark agreement to supply EMSTEEL with lower-carbon natural gas underpins ADNOC Gas' role in boosting the UAE’s industrial growth and economic development. We remain firmly committed to delivering reliable, lower-carbon energy that powers national industries, drives value creation, and helps secure the UAE’s long-term prosperity,” said Fatema Al Nuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC Gas.

Engineer Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group CEO of EMSTEEL, said, “This strategic partnership not only ensures a secure and sustainable energy supply for our operations but also reinforces our shared commitment to maximising In-Country Value and supporting national economic resilience. With ADNOC Gas as a key energy partner, EMSTEEL will continue advancing green steel production, enhancing efficiency across our value chain, and contributing to the sustainable growth of the nation’s industrial ecosystem.”

In clear recognition of ADNOC Gas’ strategic importance, the ADNOC Board of Directors selected Habshan, one of its most critical operational sites, to hold its annual meeting last Monday. The decision underscores the vital contribution of ADNOC Gas to the UAE’s energy security, industrial resilience, and global standing as a responsible and dependable energy provider.

The Board’s presence at Habshan reflects strong confidence in the company’s direction, its people, and its growing contribution to the national economy.