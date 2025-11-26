UAE Consul-General in Erbil submits credentials to Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs

BAGHDAD, 26th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Ahmed Hasan Alshehhi submitted his credentials as Consul-General of the UAE in Erbil, the Republic of Iraq, to Ambassador Mohamed Hisham Malek, Director of the Protocol Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iraq, at the Ministry’s headquarters in Baghdad.

Alshehhi expressed his pride in representing the UAE in Erbil, and his commitment to strengthening and advancing bilateral ties across various fields.

Ambassador Mohamed Hisham Malek wished the Consul-General success in his duties to develop and enhance relations across various sectors between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two sides explored areas of cooperation between the UAE and Iraq, as well as ways of developing them to realise the interests and aspirations of both countries and peoples.