Sharjah Crown Prince forms Higher Committee for Digital Integration

SHARJAH, 26th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, has issued a decree regarding the establishment and formation of the Higher Committee for Digital Integration.

The decree stated that a committee named the Higher Committee for Digital Integration shall be established in the Emirate of Sharjah. The committee will report to the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah and operate under its supervision.

The committee will be chaired by Sheikh Saud bin Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director-General of the Sharjah Digital Department. It includes the following members: Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Director of the Department of Statistics and Community Development; Sheikh Rashid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Finance Department; Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of the Department of Municipal Affairs; Abdullah Abdulrahman Al Shamsi, Director-General of Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority; Ahmed Hamad Al Suwaidi, Assistant Secretary-General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah; Engineer Lamya Obaid Al-Hosan Al Shamsi, Director of the Sharjah Digital Department; Dr. Issa Saif Hanzal, Director of the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah; Engineer Ali Sultan bin Butti Al Muhairi, Director of the Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey; and Engineer Majid Mohammed Al Mazloum, from the Sharjah Digital Department.

According to the decree, the Higher Committee for Digital Integration aims to align with Sharjah’s Digital Transformation Strategy and ensure effective implementation and continuous monitoring of the digital transformation journey in the emirate.

This will be achieved by establishing strong governance, enhancing cooperation among government entities, reducing risks, and accelerating progress to ensure the optimal application of the digital transformation strategy.

The decree specified the committee’s responsibilities as follows: strategic oversight and high-level decision-making to ensure the optimal implementation of the digital transformation strategy; ensuring alignment and cooperation among government entities; approving key digital policies, frameworks, and strategies.

ensuring coherence between national objectives and local-level implementation; and monitoring the progress of joint government digital initiatives.

It also includes tracking performance against strategic objectives and intervening when needed; addressing cross-sector challenges and resolving disputes; overseeing investment decisions related to digital initiatives; and promoting cooperation among government entities and coordinating efforts to ensure integration and prevent duplication.

Any other responsibilities assigned to the committee by the Executive Council.

The decree stated that the committee shall submit reports on its activities, the challenges it faces, and the recommended solutions to the Executive Council for appropriate decisions.

Membership of the committee is set for two years, with the possibility of extension for a similar period starting from the date of its first meeting.

The committee continues to conduct its work after its term ends until a new committee is formed. Members whose terms have ended may be reappointed, with committee membership renewed following the presentation of its report and recommendations to the Executive Council.

The decree also addressed several legal provisions concerning the committee’s meetings, facilitation of its tasks, enforcement, and publication.