Hamdan bin Zayed, Hazza bin Zayed visit inaugural Al Ain International Hunting & Equestrian Exhibition

AL AIN, 27th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, have visited the first edition of the Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (AAIHEX), taking place at ADNEC Centre Al Ain until 30 November. The event is organised by ADNEC Group in collaboration with the Emirates Falconers’ Club.

Their Highnesses toured exhibition halls and were briefed on a wide array of national and international pavilions, showcasing the latest innovations in hunting equipment, falconry, camel and equestrian sports, saluki dogs, and adventure and safari experiences, as well as heritage arts, handicrafts and camping equipment.

During the tour, Their Highnesses also met representatives from participating local and international companies, reviewing detailed briefings on key equipment, innovations and technologies showcased for enthusiasts of traditional sports, reinforcing the role and presence of these sports within the community.

Their Highnesses affirmed that the AAIHEX represents a valuable addition to Al Ain Region’s calendar of major events, noting its rich cultural and heritage significance, further enhancing the Region as a leading destination for specialised events and heritage activities at both local and regional levels – coinciding with Al Ain Region being named as the Gulf Capital of Tourism 2025.

Their Highnesses also underscored that the continued support and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, to preserving Emirati heritage and promoting traditional sports forms a fundamental pillar in the success of national events that celebrate the nation’s legacy and deepen the connection of younger generations to the values of Emirati identity.

Their Highnesses commended the exhibition’s distinguished level of organisation and its success in drawing a large number of exhibitors from the UAE and around the world, reflecting its emerging reputation as a leading platform that blends rich Emirati heritage with innovations in hunting, equestrian pursuits and camping.

Accompanying Their Highnesses on the tour were Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Chairman of National Anti-Narcotics Authority and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society; His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Excellency Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group; along with several officials.

The inaugural edition of the exhibition brings together 873 exhibitors and brands across a 24,000-square-metre space, reflecting the strong interest and demand for participation. With 12 countries represented, the event also broadens opportunities for collaboration, knowledge sharing and the exchange of expertise.

Local exhibitors and Emirati brands constitute 88% of participants, with international companies accounting for the remaining 12%, providing an ideal platform for local companies to showcase their latest products in hunting, equestrian, camping and other traditional sports.

The exhibition features 11 main sectors, including: arts and handicrafts, 4x4 vehicles and outdoor sports equipment, camping gear, falconry, camels, equestrian and saluki dogs, as well as dedicated sectors dedicated to veterinary products and equipment, environmental and heritage conservation, mobile homes (RVs), and hunting and safari experiences.

The event also features more than 20 live shows and heritage competitions that enrich the visitor experience. Highlights include a traditional cooking competition held in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, as well as an Arabic coffee brewing workshop and a contest celebrating Emirati hospitality. The programme further includes the traditional Emirati folk performance of Al-Yowla, and the heritage sport Al-Tabbah, all presented in an interactive setting that highlights authenticity and encourages active community engagement.