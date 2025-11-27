Khalifa University Professor Habiba Alsafar awarded with Belgium’s Knight in Order of Leopold

ABU DHABI, 27th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Khalifa University of Science and Technology’s Professor Habiba Alsafar, Dean, College of Medicine and Health Sciences, has been awarded Belgium’s top honor of Knight in the Order of Leopold, making her the first UAE scientist to receive this honourable distinction.

This recognition follows years of UAE–Belgium scientific collaboration, including Prof. Alsafar's role in the landmark Biomedical Science Discovery (BISDI) biomedical research partnership, launched in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Majesty Philippe, King of the Belgians.

Antoine Delcourt, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to the UAE, presented the prestigious honor on behalf of His Majesty the King of the Belgians to Prof. Alsafar for her scientific contributions and role in strengthening international collaboration in medical research. The ceremony was attended by Homaid Al Shimmari, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Khalifa University, Samar Almansoori, Senior Vice-President, Support Services, Khalifa University, and Amal Al Jaberi, CEO, Khalifa University Enterprises Company, along with senior officials from the Embassy of Belgium in the UAE, Khalifa University leadership, faculty, and students, highlighting the significance of the occasion and the regional importance of the honor.

Antoine Delcourt, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium said: “The Order of Leopold is the oldest Order of Knighthood in the Kingdom of Belgium. It is awarded to individuals who have rendered exceptional service through their leadership, their achievements, and their contribution to the public good. It recognises a brilliant career - as well as integrity, perseverance, and a sense of responsibility towards others.

“By bestowing upon you the title of Knight in the Order of Leopold, His Majesty the King of the Belgians wishes to honour not only an exceptional scientific career, but also the friendship and trust that unite our two countries. Your work, your leadership and your vision have given a very concrete meaning to the words ‘Belgium–UAE partnership’.”

Prof. Ebrahim Al Hajri, President, Khalifa University, said: “Prof. Habiba Alsafar’s recognition as the first UAE scientist to receive Belgium’s Order of Leopold is a proud moment for Khalifa University and for the country’s scientific community. Her work demonstrates the level of excellence, integrity, and global collaboration that shapes our research mission. This distinction also reflects the UAE’s growing status as a hub for biomedical discovery, and we look forward to supporting many more achievements that advance science and serve society. We are proud to see her contributions recognized at such a distinguished level.”

The Order of Leopold is one of Belgium’s three national orders of knighthood. It is the country’s oldest and highest distinction, established in honor of King Leopold I, and is awarded to individuals who have made exceptional contributions in their fields.

Prof. Habiba Alsafar said: “Receiving the title of Knight in the Order of Leopold is an extraordinary honor, and one that I accept with deep gratitude. This honor reflects the spirit of collaboration between the UAE and Belgium. It is a recognition that extends beyond me as an individual; it reflects the growing maturity of the UAE’s scientific ecosystem and the collective work of the researchers, clinicians, students, and partners who support our vision at Khalifa University. Our efforts in genomics and precision medicine have aimed to address the real challenges facing communities in this region, while building bridges with institutions worldwide. This distinction motivates me to continue strengthening cross-country partnerships and to contribute to research that advances healthcare outcomes for future generations.”

Prof. Alsafar has led several national and international research initiatives in genomics and precision medicine across Belgium and the UAE, contributing to the development of the UAE’s capabilities in advanced healthcare research. As Dean of the College of Medicine and Health Sciences, she has driven progress in academia, research, and innovation, supporting strategic initiatives aligned with national health priorities and the UAE’s vision for medical excellence.

The Biomedical Science and Discovery (BISDI) Programme serves as a flagship scientific collaboration between the UAE (Khalifa University) and Belgium (VIB-KU Leuven), aiming to transform the UAE into a global hub for precision medicine and drug development. The program focuses on developing immunotherapy drugs for diabetes and cancer, utilizing advanced genomic technologies, AI-driven target discovery, and rapid validation platforms to uncover disease-causing mystery genes and accelerate the development of new therapies. BISDI also promotes knowledge exchange, Emirati scientist mobility, and capacity-building by enabling young researchers to train in both countries through a Joint PhD Program, strengthening innovation, scientific competitiveness, and national healthcare impact.

The knighthood underscores the growing ties between the UAE and Belgium across various fields, including science, healthcare, and innovation, while highlighting Prof. Alsafar’s long-standing contributions to research and academic development.