Minister of Foreign Trade attends Vietnam Embassy’s National Day reception

ABU DHABI, 27th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, attended the reception hosted by Nguyen Thanh Diep, Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to the UAE, on the occasion of his country’s National Day.

The reception in Abu Dhabi was attended by a number of state officials, in addition to members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE, senior figures, and members of the Vietnamese community in the Emirates.

In his address on the occasion, the Vietnamese Ambassador praised the close ties of cooperation and friendship between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Vietnam, noting the significant development these relations have witnessed in recent years across various fields, particularly trade, investment and energy.

He affirmed his country’s keenness to further strengthen and enhance these relations in the interests of both friendly peoples.