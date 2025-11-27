Jawaher Al Qasimi opens 3rd Child Safety Forum

SHARJAH, 27th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Sharjah Family and Community Council, this morning (Wednesday) witnessed the inauguration of the Third Edition of the Child Safety Forum 2025.

The Forum, held under the theme “Protect Their Innocence,” took place at the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre (JRCC).

The inauguration was marked by the wide participation of leaders from family and childhood organizations, local and international experts in the fields of psychology, education, and digital protection, alongside representatives from social and educational entities, parents and professionals in family affairs.

This year’s Forum underscores Sharjah’s proactive approach to advocating for childhood and reinforcing its comprehensive social protection system.

The event is designed to be a pioneering dialogue platform that contributes to anticipating future challenges in child protection amidst the accelerating social and digital transformations worldwide. It serves as a catalyst for developing effective policies and solutions to enhance children's safety and their psychological and emotional well-being.

This drive is rooted in the vision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to build an integrated family system, positioning the family as the core foundation of society and a priority component of its developmental policies, which are built upon the values of social cohesion and community responsibility. The ultimate goal is to nurture children’s physical and psychological well-being within a cohesive family unit, offering them comprehensive support and guidance.

H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi said: “Child protection is not a matter of social choice, but a trust, a profound moral commitment and a duty that transcends all other considerations. I advise every mother and father to spend quality time with their children; listen to their feelings, engage with their world, reassure them, speak with them, advise them, and guide them. Your close presence instils self-confidence and fosters their inner security, empowering them to deal with the world without fear or confusion”.

Her Highness added: "We believe that prevention begins in the family, and that your proximity to your children offers the deepest, most genuine protection. Be the steadfast anchor of support they always return to, and the watchful eye that perceives what they cannot put into words. Every moment you spend with them is an investment in their safety and their future”.

Based on Sharjah’s vision to strengthen its standing as a safe and inclusive environment, Her Highness affirmed that the official declaration by H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, that Sharjah is now accredited as a Baby and Family-Friendly Emirate, is the extension of a long journey of continuous effort that the Emirate initiated in the 1950s.

These efforts aimed at building a robust social system that supports the family while fostering a society that places the child and family well-being at the heart of its developmental agenda.

In her speech during the inauguration, Hanadi Al Yafei, Director General of the Child Safety, affirmed that Sharjah's approach to child protection stems from an overarching vision established by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and further cemented by the efforts and family-supporting initiatives of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi.

Al Yafei highlighted that the challenges children face today differ radically from those known to previous generations. The digital world now seeps into their rooms unrestricted, introducing ideas and behaviors that may not align with the values of the family and society.

Al Yafei elaborated that the responsibility for child protection is not solely defined by external factors but involves confronting what infiltrates the child's personal space. She emphasized that modern parenthood demands a greater parental presence and a level of awareness that enables them to interpret the emotions their children cannot express in words.

Al Yafei further explained that, under the direction of the Chairperson of the Sharjah Family and Community Council, the Child Safety has transitioned from being a mere awareness initiative into a pioneering institutional model for child protection, promoting awareness and protection efforts across Sharjah and the entire UAE.

H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi and the guests witnessed the Forum's inaugural session, titled “The world is seeping into our homes... Who is educating our children?”.

The session featured Dr. Mohammed Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Sharjah Judicial Department; Dr. Hind Al Badwawi, Psychological Counsellor and Child Protection Expert, Family and Child Prosecution, Abu Dhabi Judicial Department; Ms. Moza Al Shoomi, Deputy Head of Emirates Child Protection Association; and Dr. Khalil Al Zeyoud, Family Relations Consultant. The discussion was moderated by Mr. Ahmed Al Zarouni, Attorney.

The speakers shared their expertise, providing policy recommendations rooted in behavioral science, parenting techniques, and child protection.

Dr. Mohammed Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Sharjah Judicial Department emphasiSed that child protection includes the child's rights to love, emotional security, respect, and physical care. He pointed to the crucial role of legislation in safeguarding these rights and the importance of family cooperation with relevant authorities to ensure the child’s safety and psychological well-being.

Dr. Hind Al Badwawi focused on the concept of "nurturing conscience before behavior," affirming that the child chooses right out of personal conviction, not out of fear of monitoring. She advocated for building a secure relationship, validating emotions, providing a consistent role model, and using language that encourages reflection and resolution instead of punishment. She stressed that daily words have a direct and immediate impact on children’s brain development and inner voice."

Moza Al Shoomi affirmed that the family remains the primary source of emotional security, belonging, and respect. She underscored the critical need to arm children with the skills to navigate the digital world and to activate family laws that prevent neglect and harmful behaviors.

Dr. Khalil Al Zeyoud explained that the family’s role today is not limited to protecting the child from the outside world, but to prepare them to deal with it through "psychological immunity." This immunity, he stressed, is built through consistency between parents, dialogue and affection, and clear household rules. He also emphasized the vital importance of screen awareness and physical privacy.

The second session, titled "Fear of Society: When Silence Becomes the Enemy," addressed how the fear of public judgment can inhibit a child from disclosing the stress or abuse they may be experiencing.

The discussion underscored the necessity of fostering a safe family environment that actively encourages the child to speak, enhances their self-confidence, and grants them room for expression. It also highlighted society's vital role in mitigating the stigma associated with children's behavioral and psychological challenges.

The third session, titled "Fathers Who Make a Difference Across Generations," concentrated on the pivotal role of fathers in shaping a child's character and cultivating their emotional security and trust.

Discussions covered the importance of parental role modeling in shaping positive behavior, the balance between firmness and compassion, and the role of family communication in strengthening bonds and fostering a stable environment. Furthermore, the session explored strategies to bridge the digital divide between fathers and children to ensure a more comprehensive understanding of the child’s world.

The Forum serves as a vital opportunity to reinforce this shift by defining the future roadmap of the family's role in child protection and providing recommendations to support child safety policies and initiatives.

In its third edition, the Forum cements Sharjah's position as a leading platform for advancing the child protection system. It highlights the Emirate's crucial role in fostering synergy between the family unit and community institutions, and in presenting a model for addressing the contemporary challenges children encounter. This approach ensures that children's innocence is safeguarded and their right to a safe environment that achieves their well-being and development is preserved.