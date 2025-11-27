Two US National Guard members shot dead near White House

WASHINGTON, 27th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Two members of the West Virginia National Guard who were shot on Wednesday near the White House have died, according to Kristi Noem, Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

A spokesperson for former President Donald Trump said he had been quickly briefed on what she described as a “tragic” incident while he was in Florida, prior to confirmation of the fatalities.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote: “The individual who shot the two National Guardsmen — both of whom were critically wounded and are now in separate hospitals — is also seriously injured, but will, regardless, face a very steep price.”

"It is with great sorrow that we can confirm both members of the West Virginia National Guard who were shot earlier today in Washington, DC have passed away from their injuries. These brave West Virginians lost their lives in the service of their country. We are in ongoing contact with federal officials as the investigation continues," West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey said.