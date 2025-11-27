Romanian Embassy marks National Day in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 27th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Omar Rashid Al Neyadi, Director of the European Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, attended a reception hosted by Bogdan Octavian Badica, Ambassador of Romania to the UAE, to mark his country’s National Day.

The reception, held at the Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi, brought together officials, members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE, members of the Romanian community and business leaders.

In his remarks, the Romanian ambassador praised the strong ties between Romania and the UAE and commended the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He affirmed that the UAE is an important regional partner for Romania and highlighted the strong, longstanding cooperation between the two countries. He noted the continued commitment of both leaderships to advancing bilateral relations for the benefit of their peoples.