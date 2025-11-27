Sharjah Police records vast decrease in accident fatalities

SHARJAH, 27th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Police recorded a significant decrease in the traffic accident fatality rate from January to the end of October 2025, according to the Federal Traffic Coordination monthly reports, with a rate of 1.18 deaths per 100,000 people.

Brigadier Khalid Mohammed Al Kay, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate, said the results are the outcome of a comprehensive strategy that included strengthening patrol deployment, expanding the network of radar systems and smart cameras, implementing awareness campaigns, and developing the rapid response system for accidents.