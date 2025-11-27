Korea confirms successful 4th Nuri rocket launch

SEOUL, 27th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea on Thursday confirmed the successful launch of its homegrown space rocket Nuri, which took off from Naro Space Centre, with the main unit of the 13 satellites deployed, establishing communication with King Sejong Station in Antarctica.

According to Yonhap News Agency, the 200-tonne Nuri blasted off from the centre in the country's southern coastal village of Goheung, 473 kilometres south of Seoul.

The Korea AeroSpace Administration (KASA) and the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) said the main satellite, CAS500-3, communicated with Korea’s research station in Antarctica, enabling experts to verify its condition.

"The fourth launch of Nuri was successful," Science Minister Bae Kyung-hoon said during a press briefing at the centre, noting all satellites have been put into orbit.

The main satellite will be tasked with conducting space science research, including measurement of space magnetic fields and plasma, along with observation of auroras.

The Republic of Korea plans to carry out the fifth launch in 2026, followed by another in 2027.