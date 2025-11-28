Impact Summit strengthens development of impact-based economy

ABU DHABI, 27th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Impact Summit 2025 held today in Abu Dhabi discussed building an impact-based economy, measuring impact, and the future of corporate social responsibility in the UAE.

The Summit opened a new chapter in the UAE’s impact-driven economy through key sessions that included defining the national landscape of corporate social responsibility, building an impact economy through strategic partnerships, transitioning from input measurement to impact measurement, and exploring the future of corporate social responsibility and shared value.

Sarah Shaw, CEO of Majra –National CSR Fund, said in her opening remarks at the Impact Summit 2025 that Majra works on transforming intentions into tangible outcomes that positively affect individuals and society, by directing private-sector contributions toward nationally significant, sustainable added value, embodied in certified national-priority projects documented through the Sustainable Impact Digital Platform, and whose results are measured through the Institutional Impact Declaration and the Community Impact Medal in its various categories and levels.

She stated that the Impact Summit 2025 reflects the transition of corporate social responsibility from the stage of intentions to the stage of measurable outcomes, achieving real and sustainable impact on the ground. She noted that the Summit was not merely a platform for dialogue, but a practical journey to transform ideas into measurable, influential initiatives and to promote a culture of social investment that leaves a legacy for future generations.

She pointed to the launch of the second edition of the Sustainable Impact Challenge 2026, a national platform aimed at highlighting outstanding CSR initiatives led by private-sector companies, third-sector institutions, universities and other entities, in recognition of their distinguished efforts in sustainability.

She affirmed that expanding the use of the Sustainable Impact Digital Platform, the Institutional Impact Declaration and the Community Impact Medal represents an extension of Majra’s methodology for building shared national impact, establishing the UAE as a global model in building a national economy based on sustainable impact and shared value that benefits society, the economy and the environment.

The CEO of Majra told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that strategic partnerships between the public and private sectors are essential to advancing the nation’s shared good. She noted Majra’s commitment to directing private-sector contributions — financial and non-financial — toward priority areas such as education, health, environment, culture, heritage, arts, sports and technology.

She explained that the goal of the Summit’s first edition is to focus on best practices across the UAE as a whole, expressing hope that the discussions and dialogue have enriched collective efforts to enhance the CSR and sustainability ecosystem in the country.

She expressed pride in Majra’s Impact Lab, a series of simplified workshops for co-designing joint initiatives and projects that received wide attention.

She spoke about the successful experiences of various entities and their community impact, noting that 2026 will witness initiatives that enhance community well-being.

She stressed that one of Majra’s core values is involving all segments of society in its initiatives, saying, “We are keen to meet the needs of People of Determination and include them in community engagement and activities.”

She pointed out that 20 People of Determination participated in the Summit through a dedicated platform that showcased the services and products provided to them by government and local entities and social-entrepreneurship companies.