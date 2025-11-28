SEDD explores investment opportunities with Indian delegation

SHARJAH, 27th November, 2025 (WAM) -- A high-level delegation from the Republic of India, led by Satish Kumar Sivan, India's Consul-General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, met with the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) to discuss bilateral trade and investment potential.

Both sides discussed the possibilities for investment in Sharjah's industrial sector, how to pique the interest of Sharjah and India's business leaders, and the incentives and services offered by SEDD to facilitate new business relationships.

SEDD showcased its most recent projects and initiatives that benefit investors and make business easier. It also discussed Sharjah's growing industries and examined existing Indian projects in the emirate to determine how they could contribute more to the local economy.

The two parties discussed how to improve business matchmaking and communication between Sharjah and India. They also considered organising an official visit to India to learn about the latest cutting-edge business and economic practices and explore new collaboration opportunities.

Hamad Ali Abdullah Al Mahmoud, Chairman of SEDD and a member of the emirate's Executive Council, welcomed the Indian delegation and emphasised the UAE's close diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties with India. He also underlined how important Sharjah is in enhancing these ties.

Al Mahmoud reaffirmed the department's commitment to enhancing cooperation among enterprises across various sectors and fostering connections with overseas partners, particularly India. He stated that Sharjah is the best site in the region for business and has a high potential for economic development.