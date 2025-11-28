Dubai Silicon Oasis successfully concludes Doers Summit 2025

DUBAI, 27th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority, the first Middle East edition of the Doers Summit 2025 concluded at Dubai Silicon Oasis, the special economic zone for knowledge and innovation and member of DIEZ.

The two-day event, organised in collaboration with The DOERS Company and held from 26th to 27th November, is one of the largest regional platforms connecting innovative startups, investors and technology leaders from Central and Eastern Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

The Summit welcomed more than 4,000 attendees from 115 countries, with discussions covering AI, fintech, digital infrastructure, climate tech and sustainable mobility. Keynotes, panels and networking sessions explored how advanced technologies can drive real-world impact across global innovation ecosystems.

Badr Buhannad, Director-General of Dubai Silicon Oasis, said the success of the Summit reflects the confidence of the global innovation community in Dubai’s supportive ecosystem and aligns with Dubai’s ambition to create 30 unicorn companies within the next decade under the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

He added that Dubai Silicon Oasis continues to offer competitive incentives, investment advantages and world-class infrastructure that support company growth, while fostering partnerships that enrich the wider innovation environment and connect regional entrepreneurs and investors with counterparts across Europe.

Stylianos Lambrou, co-founder of DOERS Company and The Doers Summit, said Dubai provided a dynamic platform enabling startups to engage with investors, exchange knowledge and pitch their ideas, aligning with the Summit’s core objective of strengthening global entrepreneurial collaboration.

Speakers addressing startup exits noted that pathways have grown more complex and unpredictable, encouraging founders to prioritise strong products, technological advantages and realistic valuations. IPOs remain uncommon in many markets, making M&A the primary route to liquidity, often with founders remaining involved post-transaction. Well-organised financials and legal documentation were highlighted as crucial for speeding up negotiations. The central message stressed that successful exits stem from genuine value creation.

Another discussion examined future economic models, noting the shift from linear to circular systems as an industrial necessity. Panellists highlighted the Circular Trilemma balancing resource security, ESG goals and competitiveness, with more than US$2 trillion in secondary materials remaining globally untapped. Circularity was presented as both a sustainability solution and a driver of innovation, cost efficiency and resilience. Progress will depend on digital resource-tracking systems, cross-sector collaboration and policies that incentivise recovery and reuse.

Sessions on the future of work emphasised flexibility, technology and trust as foundations of evolving organisational models. Speakers noted the shift from traditional full-time structures towards hybrid formats combining remote work, flexible schedules, gig-based expertise and AI-augmented productivity. Cultures focused on outcomes rather than presenteeism, supported by legal frameworks enabling cross-border hiring, were seen as essential. AI was positioned as a tool that enhances human capability by reducing administrative tasks and allowing teams to focus on strategic priorities. Organisations that adapt quickly, embrace global talent pools and integrate intelligent tools are expected to maintain competitive advantage in the next era of work.