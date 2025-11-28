SEWA wins Innovation Award in AI Experiments at WE3 Summit

SHARJAH, 28th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) has won the Connected Experience AI Innovation Award at the WE3 Digital Energy & Water Awards 2025 in Las Vegas, organised by Smart Energy Water.

This award acknowledges SEWA's commitment to improving customer service by integrating modern technology and innovative solutions in how they deliver electricity, water, and gas services. Their efforts aim to meet the highest global standards in providing these essential utilities.

At the awards ceremony, Majid Hareem Al Shamsi, Director of Corporate Support Services, represented SEWA and accepted the award in front of a large audience of international leaders and experts in energy, water, and digital innovation.

The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) has made great strides in improving its services by using new technologies. They have developed a user-friendly smart app and an online platform that provides a seamless experience for their millions of customers. This means that people can easily access SEWA's services anytime, anywhere.

These new digital tools have also helped SEWA work more efficiently in the field. They have successfully completed over 1.4 million precise digital meter readings, which boosts productivity and makes operations smoother. Overall, SEWA's efforts are making it easier for everyone to get the services they need.

To improve its services, the Authority introduced a new virtual assistant called “Nafaa.” This assistant uses advanced technology to help users anytime, day or night. It offers quick and personalised support for things like bills, payments, technical issues, and information about usage.

Thanks to this new assistant, the Authority has made it easier for customers to get help, improved the overall experience, and is now able to provide faster and more accurate services.

Majid Al Shamsi commented, “This award is a big moment for SEWA as we continue our journey toward becoming more digital. It shows our dedication to providing new and improved services that enhance the experience for our customers. This aligns with the vision of the Sharjah government to create a modern and efficient service system. This success is the result of hard work and collaboration between the SEWA teams and our partners around the world, all working together to set a top example in smart services.”