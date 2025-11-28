SCTDA official destination partner for 1000 Miglia Experience UAE 2025

SHARJAH, 28th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The 1000 Miglia Experience UAE 2025 "1000 Mile UAE Experience” has announced the selection of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) as an official destination partner, reflecting a growing commitment to showcasing the rich cultural heritage, unique natural beauty, and world-class hospitality of the UAE.

As part of this partnership, SCTDA will be the exclusive sponsor of the Sharjah Emirate Cup, which will be presented at the closing ceremony and awards presentation in Dubai on Thursday, 4th December 2025.

This announcement marks a significant milestone in the development of the 1000 Miglia Experience, further solidifying Sharjah’s growing position as a leading destination for cultural, ecotourism, and adventure tourism.

The current edition features a new route across the seven emirates, with the Emirate of Sharjah playing a pivotal role through three prominent stages. Participants will pass through Sharjah Safari, the region's largest nature reserve, and will make a stop at Al Suhub Rest Area in Khorfakkan.

These phases highlight the exceptional natural and environmental diversity of the Emirate of Sharjah, from mountainous and desert regions to nature reserves, beaches and coastlines, making the Emirate an unforgettable part of the 2025 journey.

The 1000 Mile Experience returns to the UAE from 30th November to 4th December, as a premier event celebrating classic and contemporary automobiles in the Middle East. More than 120 exceptional vehicles will participate, ranging from pre-war classics to the latest supercars, with a total value exceeding AED1 billion.

Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, recently announced that Sharjah will be the official destination partner for the 2025 UAE 1000 Mile Experience.

He said, “This exciting global event celebrates classic cars and highlights the beautiful and unique places in Sharjah and the UAE. It’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase what Sharjah has to offer and to attract visitors from around the world, which will help grow its reputation as a top tourist spot.”