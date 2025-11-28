UAE leaders offer condolences to Chinese President over Hong Kong building fire

ABU DHABI, 28th November, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China, over the victims of the residential complex fire in Hong Kong, which resulted in several deaths and injuries, wishing a speedy recovery to all those injured.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to the Chinese President.