Dubai to host UAE–Russia Business Forum December 10

DUBAI, 28th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Russia–UAE Business Council has announced the programme and key participants for the first UAE–Russia Business Forum, scheduled to take place in Dubai on 10th December.

Strategic-partnership discussions are to be hosted by the Russia–UAE Business Council, which is organising the forum with the support of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Roscongress Foundation, and the Marathon Investment Group.

The forum will be held as part of the 12th meeting of the Intergovernmental Russia–UAE Commission on Trade, Economic and Technical Cooperation, also set for 10th December in Dubai.

Bilateral ties between Russia and the UAE continue to strengthen, with significant growth in trade in recent years and expanding joint projects across sectors including manufacturing, transportation, logistics, agriculture, digital technologies, healthcare and investment. Cooperation is advancing in both traditional industries and innovative fields that require new collaborative frameworks.

Russian Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov said, "In recent years, the UAE has become one of Russia's key economic partners in the Middle East. The first UAE–Russia Business Forum is a testament to this as a priority area."

He added, "In particular, through the work of the Russia–UAE Business Council, we see enormous potential for developing mutual investments and launching joint projects. While the focus is on technological cooperation, we also see enormous potential for Russia-UAE projects across a wide range of economic sectors in both countries, from logistics and trade to support for IT startups.”

Anton Kobyakov, Adviser to the President of the Russian Federation, stated, “Russia and the UAE are building a solid foundation for long-term cooperation that reflects the interests of both countries in the emerging system of international economic relations. We are seeing improvement in trade and economic indicators, expanding investment activity, and the implementation of new projects in non-resource sectors of the economy.

Dialogue with the UAE is an important element of Russia’s broader engagement with the countries of the Global South, where new centres of economic growth are taking shape. Holding the Business Forum in Dubai will strengthen the practical component of our bilateral cooperation and create conditions for launching new initiatives.”

The forum will bring together leading companies from Russia and the UAE, investment funds, tech startups, and logistics operators to discuss strategic partnerships.

The key part of the forum is the plenary session, titled Architecture of Long-Term Growth: New Opportunities for Both Countries, where Alexander Vinokurov, Chairman of the Russia–UAE Business Council, will present the Council’s strategy and instruments for unlocking the economic and business potential of Russia and the UAE.

Prospects for bilateral economic cooperation and practical mechanisms for project development will be the session’s central themes.

The participants will include Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri; Russian Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov; the Head of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov; CEO of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office Badr Al-Olama; and CEO of Gazprom-Media Holding Alexander Zharov.

The forum will open with a panel discussion, Russia–UAE Innovation Track: A New Era of Technological Partnership. Participants will include Andrey Shket, Deputy Chairman of the Skolkovo Foundation; Dmitry Markov, CEO of VisionLabs; Paul Dawalibi, CEO of Innovation City, and Vyacheslav Kubaev, CEO of Magnit Tech.

This portion of the event will launch the first accelerator programme for creating a comprehensive growth ecosystem for Russian tech companies and startups in the UAE.

The development of investment cooperation will be a key area of focus. A dedicated session titled Strategic Co-Investment Dialogue, hosted by Investment Majlis, will be organised for strategic investors and specialised funds to foster meaningful dialogue and present new tools to support projects.

The session will highlight projects and mechanisms for creating a Russia–UAE investment platform.

The business programme will conclude with a panel discussion titled Russia and the UAE: Shaping the Ecosystem of Trade and Logistics of the Future, featuring speakers such as Ramy Jallad, CEO of RAKEZ, and Vladislav Bakhtenko, CEO of Grand Trade.

They plan to discuss the development of bilateral export corridors and logistics routes, the diversification of trade flows, and the creation of sustainable multimodal solutions between the two countries.