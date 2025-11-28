UAE leaders congratulate President of Mauritania on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, 28th November, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of Mauritania on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Ghazouani and to the country's Prime Minister El Moctar Ould Djay.