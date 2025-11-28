UAE, UK explore strengthening parliamentary cooperation

LONDON, 28th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior, and Foreign Affairs Committee in the Federal National Council (FNC), has met with the UK House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle at the UK Parliament in London.

The meeting was attended by UAE Ambassador to the United Kingdom Mansoor Abdullah Abulhoul.

Al Nuaimi conveyed the greetings of FNC Speaker Saqr Ghobash to Hoyle and underlined the strength of the UAE-UK strategic partnership and longstanding ties.

Both sides discussed expanding parliamentary cooperation in line with the close relationship between the two countries and highlighted the role of parliamentary diplomacy in advancing bilateral engagement, exchanging views and supporting joint efforts on national, regional and international issues.

They also reviewed regional and global developments and stressed the importance of parliamentary action in promoting security and stability, fostering tolerance and dialogue, countering extremist rhetoric and supporting humanitarian initiatives.

The UK House of Commons Speaker praised the FNC’s role in parliamentary diplomacy and its initiatives to strengthen UAE-UK relations across various fields.