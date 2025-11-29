Japan's ANA cancels 65 flights on Saturday after Airbus software problem

TOKYO, 29th November, 2025 (WAM) -- All Nippon Airways Co. (ANA), Japan's biggest airline, said Saturday that it has canceled 65 of its domestic flights due to a software problem reportedly affecting thousands of Airbus SE planes worldwide.

With 34 of ANA's A320 jets requiring a software fix, the cancellations are expected to affect about 9,400 passengers using Haneda airport in Tokyo, as well as those in Tottori, Saga and other prefectures, the airline said.

Japan Airlines Co., the other major Japanese carrier, said its fleet was unaffected, according to Kyodo News.

Airbus said it had found that intense solar radiation could corrupt data critical to the functioning of flight controls.