UAE marks 54th Eid Al Etihad with nationwide celebrations

ABU DHABI, 29th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Cities across the UAE are staging wide-ranging celebrations for the country’s 54th Eid Al Etihad, with government buildings, malls, streets and public squares adorned with national flags, lights, and decorations, reflecting the spirit of the national occasion.

Illuminations of various designs have created an extended panoramic spectacle, giving the UAE's cities a distinctive celebratory character that blends authenticity with modernity. Public arenas are further embellished with interactive light shows, offering the public a vibrant visual experience.

The organising committee for the 54th Eid Al Etihad earlier announced events under the theme “United,” inviting all residents to take part in activities and community programmes across the seven emirates.

The official Eid Al Etihad ceremony will be screened at celebration sites nationwide, with the public also able to watch the live broadcast from Abu Dhabi in cinemas, on local TV channels, and via the Eid Al Etihad YouTube channel and official website.