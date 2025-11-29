32 Cambodian firms registered with Dubai Chamber amid trade growth

PHNOM PENH, 29th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Thirty-two Cambodian companies were actively registered with the Dubai Chamber of Commerce by the end of September, including eight new firms that joined in the first nine months of this year, Salem AlShamsi, Executive Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chambers, said.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during the “Doing Business with Cambodia” forum, AlShamsi said the increase highlights strong investment potential between the two sides, adding that the Chamber is committed to raising these figures in line with shared ambitions and to strengthening sustainable economic partnerships.

He said that Cambodia’s interest in signing new agreements with Dubai-based companies reflects the strength of bilateral ties and a shared ambition to expand economic cooperation.

AlShamsi noted that the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and Cambodia has opened new areas for trade and investment, driving higher commercial activity and capital flows.

He added that non-oil trade between Dubai and Cambodia exceeded US$394 million in 2024, providing a solid base for further growth.

AlShamsi said Dubai serves as a strategic hub for Cambodian companies pursuing international expansion, offering access to high-growth markets in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, supported by advanced infrastructure, global logistics capabilities and a business-friendly environment.

The “Doing Business in Cambodia” forum, held as part of a Dubai Chamber trade mission, brought together a delegation of 16 Emirati business leaders from various sectors under the Chamber’s “New Horizons” programme, which supports Dubai companies exploring opportunities in high-potential global markets.