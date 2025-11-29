CEPA set to lift UAE–Cambodia non-oil trade beyond $1 billion by 2030

PHNOM PENH, 29th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Neak Oknha Kith Meng, President of the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce, said that the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and Cambodia, which entered into force earlier this year, provides "the foundational policy instrument designed to raise non-oil trade beyond US$1 billion by 2030".

"CEPA is fundamentally synergistic as it secures a vital economic gateway for the UAE into the dynamic ASEAN market of 680 million consumers, while offering Cambodia preferential access required to diversify its reliance and integrate into the crucial GCC hub," Kith Meng, who is also the Chair of ASEAN-BAC Cambodia, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during the “Doing Business with Cambodia” forum.

He said the Dubai Chamber delegation’s visit to Phnom Penh under the “New Horizons” programme reflects the two sides’ shared commitment to strengthening economic ties and advancing joint investments as Cambodia enters a new phase of openness and international engagement.

Kith Meng noted that the diversity of the Emirati delegation —spanning oil and gas, building material and construction, food and beverages, and healthcare — highlights growing UAE investor interest in opportunities across the Cambodian market.

He said priority sectors for UAE businesses include infrastructure and logistics, where Cambodia is accelerating efforts to become a regional transport hub; tourism, which is seeing growing demand from the UAE and wider Middle East; and renewable energy projects aimed at reducing industrial power costs and boosting competitiveness.

He added that cooperation in the digital economy is also gaining momentum, particularly in FinTech investments that streamline cross-border trade finance and payment systems, alongside vocational training centres that help develop skilled labour for Cambodia’s manufacturing and services sectors.

Kith Meng stressed that Cambodia continues to record robust economic growth supported by financial stability, a fully favourable policy landscapes and a new investment law that offers comprehensive incentives, tax holidays, and streamlines the processes for foreign enterprises.

He described Cambodia as a strategic gateway to ASEAN markets and a beneficiary of major regional trade accords, including the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

He encouraged UAE companies to explore available opportunities and pursue investment partnerships, affirming the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce’s readiness to provide full support and market guidance to facilitate their entry.

Kith Meng thanked Dubai Chambers for its role in strengthening bilateral economic cooperation and said the timing is right to launch new ventures that deliver mutual benefit to both countries.