Under directives of UAE President, Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed approves third housing benefits package of 2025, worth AED4 billion

ABU DHABI, 29th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the directives of Preisdent His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has approved the disbursement of the third housing benefits package of 2025.

The new package, which is valued at AED4 billion, will benefit 3,310 UAE citizens across various regions of the emirate.

The package includes housing loans worth AED2.27 billion, benefiting 1,768 citizens, along with the provision of housing grants and ready-built homes valued at AED1.51 billion. It also includes loan repayment exemptions for limited-income senior citizens, retirees and families of the deceased, as well as housing loan reductions for citizens under the Emirati Family Growth programme, worth AED208 million, benefiting 204 citizens.

The latest package takes the total value of housing benefits disbursed to Abu Dhabi citizens in 2025 to AED15.384 billion, benefiting 10,718 citizens. This includes AED11.766 billion in various housing loans for 7,802 beneficiaries and AED3.1 billion in land and ready-home grants for 2,438 beneficiaries. It also includes repayment exemptions and reductions under the Emirati Family Growth programme, valuing AED514.75 million, to 478 citizens.

The third package brings the total number of housing benefits delivered since the establishment of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority to more than 129,448, with a total value of approximately AED177.57 billion.

The announcement coincides with the 54th Eid Al Etihad celebrations, reflecting the leadership's commitment to enhancing the wellbeing and social stability of citizens, and its ongoing efforts to provide dignified living standards that empower Emiratis to contribute to national development.

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said, "As we mark Eid Al Etihad, we express our pride and deep appreciation for our leadership, which continues to prioritise the wellbeing and stability of Emirati citizens. This new housing package underscores the leadership’s dedication to enhancing quality of life for Emirati families and fostering a spirit of unity and giving that defines our society.”

Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said, “This package, coinciding with Eid Al Etihad, reflects the leadership’s strategic vision to ensure long-term family stability and provide housing solutions that meet citizens’ aspirations while supporting Abu Dhabi’s sustainable development journey. This generous support reaffirms the leadership’s ongoing commitment to securing a stable and dignified life for all citizens.”

He further affirmed the authority’s continued efforts to enhance its services and programmes to provide efficient and seamless access to housing solutions, aligned with the government’s ambitious vision for a prosperous and sustainable future.