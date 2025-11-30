Mohammed bin Rashid: Commemoration Day earns special place in nation’s collective memory

DUBAI, 29th November, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said that on the Commemoration Day the spirit of patriotism fills the hearts of all Emiratis, and the nation takes pride in the sacrifices of its martyrs.

In his statement marking Commemoration Day, observed annually on 30 November, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said that this day symbolises the UAE’s commitment to the values on which it was built and reflects the nation’s dedication to justice and truth.

Below is the full text of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid's statement:

"Every year on 30 November, the UAE’s leadership and people come together to honour the nation’s martyrs, whose sacrifices represent the highest expressions of courage, loyalty and devotion to the country.

On this day, the spirit of patriotism fills the hearts of all Emiratis, and the nation takes pride in the sacrifices of its martyrs. Their legacy instils the values of selflessness and devotion, highlighting the unique bond between our people and their leadership, a bond founded on trust and loyalty. This connection reflects the strength, unity, and solidarity of the Emirati family.

Commemoration Day has earned a special place in the nation’s collective memory It is a moment to honour the men who upheld their duty with unwavering faith, and a bridge between the past and the present that inspires us to move forward with renewed determination. The day symbolises the UAE’s commitment to the values on which it was built and reflects the nation’s dedication to justice and truth. It also serves as a powerful reminder that the sons of this proud nation remain ready to give their utmost to protect their homeland and to preserve its security and stability.

Our martyrs did not only carve their names into history; they strengthened the nation’s foundations, enriched our identity, and embodied the highest values in everyday life. They set an example for present and future generations in dedication, sacrifice and service to the nation. They also reflected the courage, determination and loyalty that define the UAE’s armed forces, always ready to answer the call of duty, wherever and whenever required.

The bond between Emiratis and their martyrs remains strong, reflected in a deep sense of loyalty, belonging, and service to the nation and its community."