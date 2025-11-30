Ajman's Ruler: Commemoration Day great source of pride for people of UAE

AJMAN, 29th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has stated that Commemoration Day is a profound national occasion that embodies the highest values of sacrifice and devotion. "This day honours men who were true to their duty and met it with honour, rising as martyrs on the fields of dignity and pride in defence of their homeland."

H.H. Sheikh Humaid added that the nation’s martyrs set a shining example of courage and selflessness, raising the UAE’s flag high and proud. Their sacrifices, he noted, laid the foundation for the security and stability the nation enjoys today, and continue to inspire future generations in serving and protecting their country.

In a statement marking the occasion, H.H. Sheikh Humaid said that 30 November each year stands as a "great source of pride, a day on which the sons of the UAE recorded honourable stances that reflect deep loyalty, unwavering commitment and strong belief in national duty."

He stressed that the martyrs will remain alive in the nation’s collective memory and in their noble legacies.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid added that the Commemoration Day reinforces the "values of loyalty and strengthens the sense of profound responsibility towards the nation. It reaffirms national unity and the bond between the leadership and the people, while offering an opportunity to renew the pledge to follow the martyrs’ path and spare no effort in safeguarding the UAE’s achievements and defending its land, sea and sky."

He praised the steadfastness and noble spirit of the martyrs’ families, who have shown patience, resilience and faith in God’s will. Their strength, he said, represents another face of heroism, as they are "partners in this honour—having given the nation men whose names are etched into the pages of pride and glory."

Sheikh Humaid added, “The UAE will remain faithful to its martyrs, preserving their memory and guided by their sacrifices. Their heroism will remain a beacon lighting the way forward and instilling in generations to come the spirit of sacrifice and devotion.”

He concluded, “We pray to Allah Almighty to bless the UAE’s righteous martyrs with His mercy and grace, to grant them a place among the prophets, the truthful and the virtuous, to perpetuate the nation’s safety and stability, and to protect the defenders of our borders and security, rewarding them for their service.”