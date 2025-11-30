Hamdan bin Zayed: 'Commemoration Day occasion to renew our pledge of loyalty to homeland'

ABU DHABI, 29th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has stated that Commemoration Day is an enduring national milestone that reflects the highest meanings of loyalty and gratitude to the people of the UAE who, with their pure blood, wrote an epic of love for the homeland and defended its dignity and honor.

In his statement marking Commemoration Day, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan added that 30 November each year marks an eternal remembrance of the sacrifices of the nation’s heroic martyrs—"sacrifices that will remain a shining beacon in the UAE’s history, inspiring generations with the values of courage, sincerity, and dedication in serving the nation and fulfilling their duty."

He pointed out that the UAE’s wise leadership, under the care of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, accords the families of martyrs the utmost attention and appreciation, in recognition of the great sacrifices of their sons.

“On this occasion, we renew our pledge to continue the path of loyalty and belonging to the homeland, to work with sincerity to safeguard the achievements attained, and to build upon the noble values laid down by the founding fathers and our righteous martyrs.

“May God have mercy on the nation’s martyrs, grant them the highest place in Paradise, reward them on behalf of the nation, and make their honorable legacy a guiding light for our sons on the path of service, giving, and nation-building under the banner of our wise leadership, which continues to lead the UAE toward a bright and secure future.”