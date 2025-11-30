Minister of State for Defence Affairs: 'Our martyrs inscribe bright pages in UAE’s history'

ABU DHABI, 29th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Mohamed bin Mubarak Al Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs has stated that the UAE’s martyrs have, through their everlasting sacrifices, written shining pages in the history of the people of the United Arab Emirates, in defending what is right, aiding those in need, and standing with the oppressed.

In a statement marking Commemoration Day, observed annually on 30 November, the minister said that the nation’s martyrs gave their lives in faithfulness to the noble values and principles instilled by the UAE’s wise leadership.