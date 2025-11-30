Heritage meets innovation at Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition

AL AIN, 30th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition 2025 serves as a platform for national entities committed to strengthening cultural identity and promoting heritage and sporting traditions. The event has attracted a wide audience enjoying live shows, workshops and educational activities that combine deep-rooted traditions with modern innovation.

The exhibition draws visitors of all ages, reflecting the growing public interest in experiences that merge Emirati heritage with contemporary creativity. It highlights Al Ain’s cultural richness and its commitment to a sustainable outdoor lifestyle, with innovation and opportunity at its core.

The exhibition showcases the latest products for adventure and outdoor enthusiasts, including camping gear, land and marine equipment, specialised excursion vehicles, and integrated outdoor solutions. The hunting and camping sector features essential supplies, while the vehicle sector presents four-wheel-drive and modified off-road models. The caravan segment exhibits the newest mobile homes equipped with advanced technology.

The veterinary section offers modern health solutions, from nutrition and medicines to equipment and services for horses, camels, falcons, and pets. The event as a whole blends heritage and innovation within Al Ain’s vibrant setting.

The main arena hosted interactive activities combining Emirati traditions with creative displays. Visitors also enjoyed a bird and reptile showcase by Al Ain Zoo, as well as falconry demonstrations and a workshop on its techniques.

The Al Ain Youth Council organised sessions aimed at empowering Emirati youth, while Abu Dhabi Police held courses introducing the Traffic Points Programme. The Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority delivered heritage workshops and competitions with ADNEC Centre Al Ain.

Highlights included the traditional cooking competition and the Yowla performances, both of which drew strong public interest.