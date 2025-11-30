Net foreign selling in Korea hits all-time high in November

SEOUL, 30th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Net foreign selling on the Republic of Korea’s main stock market reached a new monthly high in November, while individual investors remained net buyers, the bourse operator said on Sunday.

Foreign investors sold a net 14.4 trillion won (US$9.8 billion) worth of shares on the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) throughout November, Yonhap quoted the Korea Exchange as saying.

The figure marked the largest monthly net selling by offshore investors, surpassing the previous record of 12.5 trillion won set in March 2020.

Foreigners purchased a net 7.4 trillion won and 5.3 trillion won worth of local shares in September and October, respectively, but turned to net sellers in November.

For the January-November period, foreign net selling totaled 8.8 trillion won.