UAE martyrs present enduring example of devotion, sacrifice: Mansour bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, 30th November, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, stated that the UAE’s martyrs presented an enduring example of devotion and sacrifice, shaping a distinguished chapter in the nation’s history.

In a statement marking Commemoration Day, His Highness said the 30th of November each year is a moment of reverence and pride, during which the UAE remembers its righteous martyrs who embodied the highest meanings of loyalty and demonstrated the greatest forms of courage and belonging, offering their pure souls in defence of the nation and in protection of its dignity and honour.

His Highness added that the UAE’s martyrs presented a timeless example of genuine sacrifice, writing with their devotion a shining page in the UAE's history. He noted that safeguarding the nation is a great responsibility carried only by faithful men who placed their lives as a protective shield for their homeland.

Sheikh Mansour went on to say that this occasion serves as a reminder to present and future generations that the UAE’s martyrs are enduring symbols of pride and honour. Their noble legacy, he affirmed, will continue to illuminate the nation’s path, strengthening its resolve and determination.

His Highness concluded by praying that Allah have mercy on the UAE’s righteous martyrs and grant them the highest place in paradise, asking that the nation remain blessed with security and stability, its flag upheld by the dedication and sincere efforts of its people in service of their country and leadership.