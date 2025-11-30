UAE martyrs remain beacon of inspiration, source of honour: Tahnoon bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, 30th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, affirmed that the UAE’s martyrs have written the finest epics of heroism and sacrifice, giving their lives in defence of the nation and in support of the vulnerable across various missions.

In a statement marking Commemoration Day, His Highness said that on the 30th of November, the UAE honours the sacrifices of its martyrs who fell in fields of duty and pride. They gave their lives to keep the nation’s flag raised high and its foundations firm. These men offered the most precious sacrifices to ensure the continuity of the UAE’s progress and the strength and dignity of its people.

His Highness added that the UAE is home to men whose hearts are filled with love and loyalty for their nation. They safeguard and serve the nation with unwavering devotion, meeting challenges with courage and remaining present in every field of duty. They are always prepared to respond to the call of the leadership as loyal soldiers and a steadfast shield of this cherished homeland.

He said the UAE’s martyrs have inscribed extraordinary epics of heroism, giving their lives in defence of the nation and in support of the oppressed in various missions. Their legacy remains present in every post they served, and through their sacrifices they have become a beacon of inspiration and a source of honour for the UAE’s leadership and its people.

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon noted that Commemoration Day is also a tribute to the mothers, fathers and families who instilled in their children a deep love for their country and a readiness to sacrifice in its defence. He said they embodied exceptional models of upbringing, and that their sons’ sacrifices will forever be honoured by the leadership, preserved in the hearts of Emiratis, and remembered as a testament to the UAE’s nobility, progress and dignity.

His Highness concluded by praying that Allah grant mercy to the nation’s martyrs, who inscribed their immortality with their own blood. He noted that their glory will be preserved across generations, for they are the beacon of the homeland, the role models of its sons and the symbol of its enduring pride.