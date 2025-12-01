UN delegation visits UAE field hospital in Gaza, hails UAE humanitarian efforts

GAZA, 1st December, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE field hospital in Gaza welcomed a high-level United Nations delegation led by Dr. Ramiz Alakbarov, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in the Palestinian territories, to review the UAE’s ongoing efforts to support the health sector during the current phase.

The delegation toured the hospital and was briefed on the medical and humanitarian services provided to the wounded and injured, as well as the mechanisms for receiving emergency cases and the round-the-clock operations of the medical team to deliver urgent care.

Members of the delegation also received an overview of the UAE’s continuous efforts to enhance the health sector capacity and alleviate the humanitarian suffering of civilians, expressing their appreciation for the vital role played by the hospital under current conditions.

The delegation also toured the Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 warehouses, receiving briefings on available equipment, operational processes and the volume of assistance delivered to Gaza’s residents. They were informed about the preparation and distribution processes designed to ensure aid reaches vulnerable groups efficiently.

Dr. Alakbarov commended the remarkable progress made under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, expressing his appreciation for the UAE’s leading role in delivering urgent humanitarian assistance and its sustained commitment to alleviating civilian suffering. He affirmed that the UAE’s efforts serve as a model of humanitarian solidarity and effective crisis response.

He further praised the UAE’s effort to bring joy to Gaza by organising the first mass wedding, emphasising the hope and emotional support it offers to families and young people during difficult times. The initiative, he added, reflects a broader humanitarian vision aimed at strengthening community resilience and restoring optimism amid ongoing challenges.

The delegation wrapped up the visit by highlighting the necessity of ongoing humanitarian coordination and joint international action to support the people of Gaza and enhance their ability to withstand current challenges.