University of Sharjah participates in UNESCO Chair Conference in Türkiye

SHARJAH, 1st December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah International Foundation for the History of Arab and Muslim Sciences (SIFHAMS) of the University of Sharjah participated in the third International Conference of the UNESCO Chair, held at Ibn Haldun University in Istanbul.

The event, themed “Transcontinental Exchange of Knowledge and Building Scientific Bridges between the Islamic World and Latin America,” was jointly organised by Ibn Haldun University’s Alliance of Civilisations Institute, SIFHAMS, and the UNESCO Chair at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

In his keynote address, Prof. Mesut Idriz, Director of SIFHAMS, traced the historical pathways through which knowledge flowed between the Islamic world and Latin America. He highlighted the scientific legacy of Al-Andalus and the contributions of Muslim navigators to early mapping and seafaring, emphasising the global impact of these developments.

Prof. Idriz called for a more inclusive understanding of the “discovery of the New World,” recognising the intellectual and cultural imprint of Muslim civilisation.

He emphasised supporting joint research initiatives and creating platforms for young scholars from the Islamic world and Latin America to exchange expertise, particularly in the humanities, digitisation, and heritage preservation.

Scholars from the University of Sharjah presented research on topics such as digital heritage preservation, scientific diplomacy, intercultural dialogue, and astronomy.

Prof. Jairo Lugo-Ocando, Dean of the College of Communication, and Prof. Nadia Al Hosani, Dean of the College of Fine Arts and Design, moderated a number of sessions, while several researchers presented studies addressing the role of scholarships and knowledge exchange in advancing scientific and cultural engagement.

Prof. Idriz chaired a session titled “Entangled Histories: Islamic-Latin Encounters and Cross-Continental Knowledge Flows,” which explored the cultural and economic exchanges that shaped relations between the Islamic world and Latin America.