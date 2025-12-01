Zayed Authority launches 54th Eid Al Etihad song with pure Emirati spirit

ABU DHABI, 1st December, 2025 (WAM) -- Zayed Authority for People of Determination has released a national artistic work on the occasion of the 54th Eid Al Etihad, performed by People of Determination. The work conveys their sincere love for the nation, loyalty to the leadership, and commitment to active participation in national life.

This national production reflects the prominent place of People of Determination as key partners in national celebrations and events. It highlights their message of expressing pride and belonging through artistic creativity, as the song features words inspired by the spirit of the UAE, infused with meanings of generosity, tolerance, and unity - the foundations upon which the nation was built.

The piece features lyrics celebrating the homeland and its achievements. Authority members contributed to recording, performance and production, demonstrating their creative capabilities.

With this new release, the Authority builds on its distinguished national presence following the success of the March of the Nation event, which involved completing 54 million steps while carrying the 1,200-metre UAE flag, handcrafted by its People of Determination trainees. The event drew broad community participation and reinforced national identity and cohesion.

The Authority said the Eid Al Etihad celebration is a renewed commitment to ensuring People of Determination remain integral to the nation’s progress and active contributors to its collective spirit and values.

It extended congratulations to the UAE leadership, citizens and residents on the 54th Eid Al Etihad, saying, “Today, we celebrate the remarkable achievements and leadership of the UAE, made possible by the vision of its wise leadership, which has made human empowerment a steadfast principle and a sustainable path for development.”

This national production concludes with a message of love and loyalty to the UAE, renewing the pledge to continue the journey of empowerment and inclusion, and to enhance the presence of People of Determination in every occasion that celebrates the UAE’s history, achievements, and future path.