Blast reported at Japan steel facility

HOKKAIDO, Japan, 1st December, 2025 (WAM) -- A fire broke out early Monday at a plant operated by Nippon Steel Corp. in Hokkaido, northern Japan, with no reports of injuries, local authorities said.

According to the police, the fire department and Nippon Steel, the blaze occurred in a hot blast stove that sends hot air to a blast furnace for iron extraction. The fire did not spread beyond the plant, they said, adding that an investigation is underway to determine how it started.

Kyodo News quoted Nippon Steel as saying that the 4.33-million-square-metre steel plant, which manufactures auto-related parts for engines and drivetrains, was operating when the fire broke out.