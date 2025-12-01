Amazon, Google launch multicloud service for faster connectivity

ABU DHABI, 1st December, 2025 (WAM) -- Amazon and Google introduced a jointly developed multicloud networking service on Sunday to meet growing demand for reliable connectivity, the companies said in a statement.

The initiative will enable customers to establish private, high-speed links between the two companies' computing platforms in minutes instead of weeks.

The new offering combines Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) Interconnect–multicloud with Google Cloud's Cross-Cloud Interconnect to improve network interoperability, according to announcements by the two cloud providers.

'This collaboration between AWS and Google Cloud represents a fundamental shift in multicloud connectivity,' said Robert Kennedy, vice president of network services at AWS.

Rob Enns, Vice President and General Manager of Cloud Networking at Google Cloud, said the joint network is intended to make it easier for customers to move data and applications between clouds.