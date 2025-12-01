Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi documents second spawning season for kingfish in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 1st December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has announced a groundbreaking scientific discovery; the documentation of a second spawning season for kingfish in Abu Dhabi, occurring from September to November 2025, in addition to the main known spawning season, which runs from April to June each year.

This discovery enhances the understanding of the life cycle of this important species and contributes to the sustainable management of fisheries in Abu Dhabi.

The discovery resulted from a long-standing research programme examining the reproductive patterns of kingfish in the emirate, where samples were continuously collected and analysed in EAD’s laboratories to understand their behaviour and accurately document the seasons in which reproduction occurs.

Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of EAD, said, “In line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, to foster scientific research and strengthen the long-term sustainability of marine resources, documenting a second spawning season for kingfish represents a strategic achievement in fish stock management."

She said that this discovery provides a more precise understanding of spawning cycles and reinforces the scientific foundations of the analytical models that inform our policies.

It also contributes to developing of robust, science-based strategies to conserve this iconic species, one of the most economically and environmentally important migratory fish in the Arabian Gulf and the Indian Ocean, ensuring the preservation of biodiversity and the sustainability of marine resources.

Ahmed Esmaeil Alhashmi, Executive Director of Terrestrial and Marine Biodiversity at EAD, said, “This scientific discovery represents an important step in enhancing our knowledge of the biology of kingfish in our marine environment and gives us a clearer view of their reproductive cycles. It also opens the door to developing policies and legislation aimed at protecting this species and its spawning grounds in the emirate’s waters.”

The kingfish is considered a migratory pelagic fish that exists in small groups at different depths, capable of travelling long distances in search of food and suitable spawning grounds.

The existence of two spawning seasons reveals significant biological resilience, which helps replenish their stocks in the Arabian Gulf, thereby enhancing the prospects for the sustainable management of this species through the application of precise and scientifically based fishing regulations.

EAD, as part of its integrated research programme for kingfish, conducts qualitative studies that include DNA analysis to understand its genetic and biological characteristics.

In 2023, the agency launched an innovative satellite tracking project for kingfish, the first of its kind globally. This project involves attaching tracking devices to the fish to provide accurate data on their movements, migration routes and spawning periods, thus strengthening the ability to develop effective strategies for the sustainable management of fisheries.