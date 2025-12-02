UAE equestrian successes confirm global leadership as nation celebrates 54th Eid Al Etihad

ABU DHABI, 2nd December, 2025 (WAM) -- Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, President of the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation, said that the UAE,affirmed the country’s global leadership in equestrian sports, citing recent outstanding successes.

These include the gold medal at the Asian Endurance Championship in Thailand, as well as first and second places in the 2026 World Endurance Championship test event in Saudi Arabia. Additionally, the UAE show jumping riders achieved exceptional results at the Final of Regional Group VII of the International Equestrian Federation for age categories, winning two team gold medals (Youth and Juniors), two individual gold medals (Children and Youth), and a bronze medal (Juniors).

"With the support of its wise leadership, the UAE continues to strengthen its prominent global standing in equestrian sports through sustained major achievements and reaching top positions in continental and international championships."

He added that the global leadership of UAE equestrian sport continues to elevate the national flag at all events. This success is underpinned by readily available capabilities, continuous support, resolute national determination, and promising talent. These athletes are capable of delivering advanced technical performances that qualify them to achieve top podium finishes with merit and distinction.

Al Raisi extended his highest congratulations and blessings to the wise leadership on the occasion of the 54th Eid Al Etihad. He affirmed that the UAE steadfastly continues its journey toward prosperity, sustainable growth, and reaching Mars, aiming to build the UAE of the future.

"This future nation is envisioned as a country with comprehensive capabilities that secure its place at the core of global leadership across developmental, economic, knowledge, and humanitarian sectors."