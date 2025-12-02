UAE's Saeed Al Harbi crowned FEI Endurance Asian Championship champion in Thailand

BANGKOK, 2nd December, 2025 (WAM) --UAE rider Saeed Ahmed Jaber Al Harbi was crowned champion of the FEI Endurance Asian Championship 2025, hosted in Pattaya, Thailand, with the participation of an elite field of riders from across the continent — adding a new continental achievement that reinforces the UAE’s leadership in equestrian sports.

Al Harbi, riding the nine-year-old mare Ras Flor Del Pago, topped the 120-kilometre (two-star) race, which featured 19 male and female riders, completing the course in 5:31:59 hours to secure the title with distinction.

Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmouk Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Equestrian Club, expressed his pride in this victory, dedicating the achievement to the UAE’s leadership and people on the occasion of the 54th UAE Eid Al Etihad.