UAE, Kuwait explore enhanced space cooperation

KUWAIT, 2nd December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait, received Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director General, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), and his accompanying delegation at Bayan Palace, as part of their official visit to Kuwait.

The meeting included a review of ways to enhance cooperation in the fields of space and technology, strengthen the exchange of scientific and technical expertise between the Centre and the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS), and discuss potential future partnership opportunities that can support innovation and development in both countries.

The meeting was attended by Abdulaziz Al-Dakhil, Head of the Prime Minister’s Diwan; Sheikh Dr. Meshaal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Director General of the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIP); Dr. Ameenah Farhan, Director General of KFAS; and H.E. Dr. Matar Hamed AlNeyadi, UAE Ambassador to Kuwait.

As part of the visit, MBRSC and KFAS signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at building a comprehensive framework for collaboration in space sciences, advanced research, and national capacity development. The agreement reflects the UAE’s commitment to contributing to a stronger regional role for Arab countries in space, centered on innovation, knowledge development, and sustainable scientific growth.

The MoU focuses on advancing joint efforts in key areas including space exploration, remote sensing, applied research, and satellite development. It also supports the exchange of technical expertise and the launch of specialised training programmes for researchers, engineers, and students in both nations. In addition, the agreement paves the way for collaborative scientific and technical projects designed to advance sustainable development and boost the competitiveness of the regional space sector.

MBRSC stated that the visit and the meeting with H.H. Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah highlight the importance of scientific cooperation between the two nations, representing a strategic step towards strengthening joint Arab efforts in the space sector. The Centre added that the partnership with KFAS goes beyond a formal agreement; it forms a practical pathway to building an Arab space ecosystem grounded in knowledge exchange, human capital development, and long-term scientific collaboration in space science and technology.

Through this cooperation, MBRSC aims to support Kuwait’s national ambitions to build a strong scientific and research base capable of leading regional space initiatives. The Centre reaffirmed that empowering Gulf and Arab talent, developing specialised training programmes, and launching joint research projects are essential steps toward establishing a cohesive regional innovation landscape that keeps pace with the rapid global evolution of the space sector.

KFAS stated that the MoU seeks to strengthen Kuwait’s efforts in the space sector by facilitating scientific and technical knowledge exchange with MBRSC. The agreement also includes joint initiatives in space exploration, remote sensing, and advanced space applications that support sustainable development. Furthermore, the MoU covers cooperation in organising workshops, seminars, and specialised training programmes, as well as developing collaborative scientific and technical projects that contribute to building strong national capabilities in space science and related technologies.

KFAS further emphasised that the signing of the MoU complements its efforts to establish the Kuwait National Centre for Space Research, created with Amiri support and in collaboration with Kuwait University, as part of its network of scientific institutions. The Centre serves as a national platform dedicated to coordinating space-related initiatives, expanding research capabilities, and preparing young Kuwaiti talent to contribute to advanced educational and research projects in satellite science, space missions, and specialised training programmes. It also aims to strengthen Kuwait’s presence in regional and international space activities.

Through this collaboration, MBRSC aims to reinforce its role as a leading regional hub for space science and technology by supporting research, developing educational programmes, and building national talent. The Centre will work closely with KFAS to exchange best practices in satellite design, mission operations, space data analysis, and advanced applications.

The MoU reflects a shared vision to advance scientific research and innovation, strengthen Arab cooperation in the space sector, and support the development of a knowledge-based economy that enhances the region’s position within the global space community.