Eid Al Etihad embodies spirit of unity, solidarity, human fraternity: Muslim Council of Elders

ABU DHABI, 2nd December, 2025 (WAM) -- His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, has extended his heartfelt congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to his brothers the Rulersof the Emirates, and to the Emirati people on the occasion of the 54th Eid Al Etihad.

He affirmed that this dayserves as a powerful reminder of the spirit of unity and solidarity upon which the United Arab Emirates was founded, guided by the wise vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

He further commended the extraordinary achievements and comprehensive renaissance the UAE has realised for its people, and its outstanding global efforts to entrench the values of human fraternity and tolerance.

He prays to Almighty Allah to bless security, peace, progress, and prosperity upon the United Arab Emirates and upon the entire Arab and Islamic worlds.