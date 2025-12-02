Khalid bin Zayed: 54th Eid Al Etihad celebrates legacy of unity, national progress

ABU DHABI, 2nd December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Authority for People of Determination, said that the 54th UAE Eid Al Etihad embodies a cherished national occasion for all, a moment in which the nation recalls the journey of generosity and progress established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his fellow Founding Fathers who laid the foundations of a strong and proud nation—united in determination and will.

H.H. affirmed that celebrating Eid Al Etihad is a great opportunity to express pride in the beloved nation and loyalty to the wise leadership that continues the path of development and empowerment, instilling the values of goodness, tolerance, generosity, and humanity under the flag of the Union—a banner that brings security and stability to all.

H.H. extended his highest congratulations and blessings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members, Rulers of the Emirates; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairmanof the Presidential Court; Their Highnesses the Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers; as well as to the people of the UAE and all residents of its blessed land.

H.H. noted that Eid Al Etihad reminds the nation of the spirit of unity and reaffirms the UAE’s distinguished standing and pioneering achievements across various fields, reflecting the wisdom and vision of the UAE leadership in building a prosperous, advanced, and globally leading nation.

H.H. concluded by praying that God protect the UAE and its leadership and continue to bless the nation with unity, stability, and progress, wishing the country and its people enduring prosperity and well-being.