Participation in Lebanon’s interfaith gathering strengthens shared values of tolerance: Global Council for Tolerance and Peace

BEIRUT, 2nd December, 2025 (WAM) -- Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, said that his participation in the interfaith gathering in Lebanon — held with the presence of Christian and Muslim religious leaders — comes as part of the Council’s commitment to promoting shared faith values, reinforcing a culture of respect among religions, and working toward a more peaceful and stable world.

He affirmed that the gathering of different faiths under one roof in Lebanon carries a profound human and spiritual message, demonstrating that true faith — regardless of its paths and diverse beliefs — converges on the values of goodness, love, justice, and the preservation of human dignity.

Al Jarwan noted that Lebanon, with its historic model of religious and cultural pluralism, continues to prove that the strength of societies lies in their ability to live together, respect differences, and protect this unique civilizational heritage.

He added that the world today needs dialogue and bridge-building initiatives more than ever, stressing that peace is not granted but built.