UAE leaders congratulate Laos President on National Day

ABU DHABI, 2nd December, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic Thongloun Sisoulith on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Sisoulith and to Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone.