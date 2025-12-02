National Ambulance provides integrated emergency medical support at Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

ABU DHABI, 2nd December, 2025 (WAM) -- National Ambulance is set to provide integrated emergency medical response at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025, taking place at Yas Marina Circuit from 4th to 7th December.

Marking its 12th consecutive year of participation, National Ambulance has deployed specialised on-site medical teams to ensure the highest levels of safety for all participants. This sustained contribution underscores the organisation’s commitment to strengthening the UAE’s national emergency medical response capabilities for major events, while maintaining advanced levels of preparedness and operational excellence in line with international standards.

The deployment includes around 70 qualified professionals, comprising doctors, paramedics, emergency medical technicians, command and communication center staff, pharmacists, and support personnel.

Supported by a fleet of 14 ambulances, the team will provide comprehensive medical coverage for Formula 1 drivers, team members, and event organisers across all areas of the circuit, including the Medical Center, throughout the race period.

National Ambulance is working closely with its partners from the Emirates Motorsport Organisation (EMSO), Yas Marina Circuit, Ethara, and other strategic stakeholders, to deliver seamless, coordinated, and fully integrated medical coverage across all aspects of the event.

In addition to its Grand Prix event coverage, National Ambulance provides year-round emergency medical services at Yas Marina Circuit, supporting a variety of activities at the circuit including entertainment, motorsport and regular community health and fitness initiatives.