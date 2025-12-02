Emirates Environmental Group hosts Panel Discussion on climate innovation

DUBAI, 2nd December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) successfully hosted its 5th and final Panel Discussion of the year, under the theme: “The Carbon Reality: Understanding Market, Offset, Capture & Credit.”

The event, held at Dubai Chambers, convened a diverse assembly of sustainability experts, policymakers, corporate leaders and students to discuss the evolving landscape of carbon management, its challenges and the pathways to scalable climate action in the UAE and the wider region.

In her opening address, Dr. Habiba Al Mar’ashi delivered a powerful reminder of the urgent need to reduce global emissions by quoting UNFCCC Synthesis Report (2023) which calls for a 43 percent reduction by 2030 to stay on track with the Paris Agreement.

Highlighting this Year of Community, she emphasised that tackling the carbon challenge is a scientific imperative and a collective responsibility, one that demands collaboration across governments, industries and communities.

By combining innovative carbon markets, cutting-edge technologies and unified community actions, we can create solutions that are both effective and inclusive, ensuring that no community is left behind. This compelling address set the stage for a dynamic panel discussion exploring the scientific, economic and social dimensions of carbon management.

Following the opening remarks, the session showcased a powerful and thought-provoking Inter-School Debate Competition, reflecting EEG’s long-standing commitment to youth capacity building and engagement in climate literacy. Students debated the motion: “Carbon Offsets: A Credible Pathway to Net Zero or a Climate Loophole?”

Representing the Proposition, ‘The Philippine School Abu Dhabi’ argued that carbon offsets remain an essential tool for achieving net zero, offering flexible mechanisms for emission reduction while incentivising climate-positive projects across the globe. Speaking for the Opposition, ‘New Indian Model School - Dubai’ countered that offsets risk becoming a “loophole” that delays deep decarbonisation, highlighting critical concerns related to impact integrity, measurement, verification and equity.

The expert panel brought together an exceptional group of regional sustainability leaders whose influence spans policy, finance, technology and climate innovation. Serving as key drivers of the UAE’s climate agenda, the speakers included Abdelmuti Ahmed Murad, Director of the Climate Change Department at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment; Dr. Steven Griffiths, Professor and Vice-Chancellor for Research at the American University of Sharjah; Vijay Bains, Chief Sustainability Officer and Group Head of ESG at Emirates NBD, Dubai; Carlina Marani, Managing Director at Accenture EMEA and Samantha Shin, Independent Climate Finance and Policy Advisor and Researcher.

The dialogue in this panel was a crucial step in advancing credible and inclusive climate action. By unpacking the complexities of carbon markets, offsets, capture and finance, we are building pathways that help reduce emissions and strengthen community resilience and long-term sustainability, said Dr. Habiba Al Mar’ashi, Co-Founder & Chairperson of EEG, who headed the session.