Iraq: UN mission ends, with pledge of continued support

NEW YORK, 3rd December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Iraq, Mohammed Al Hassan, briefed members of the Security Council for the last time as the UN Assistance Mission in Iraq (UNAMI) prepares to conclude its mandate on 31 December after more than two decades of service.

“Today, indeed, is a great day for the international community and the United Nations to witness an honourable and dignified closure of a UN mission,” he said.

Concluding his remarks, Hassan affirmed that “UNAMI’s departure does not mark an end to the Iraq-UN partnership. Rather, it represents the start of a new chapter rooted in Iraq’s leadership of its own future.”

The UN will continue to stand by Iraq to build on its hard-won gains, providing technical expertise, advice and support, he said.

UNAMI was established by the Council in 2003.