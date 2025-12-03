General Women’s Union chairs first meeting for Arab Observatory for Women's Economic Development

ABU DHABI, 3rd December, 2025 (WAM) -- The League of Arab States and the General Women's Union (GWU) held the first meeting of the executive committee of the Arab Observatory for Women's Economic Development, with the participation of national focal points from Arab countries.

The meeting aimed to ensure a smooth pilot operation of the observatory ahead of its official launch and to enhance joint Arab efforts to support and empower women economically.

Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, GWU Secretary-General and Chair of the Steering Committee of the Arab Observatory for Women’s Economic Development at the League of Arab States, opened the meeting with welcoming remarks, conveying the greetings of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

Al Suwaidi also conveyed Her Highness’ best wishes to Arab countries and committee members in their vital role as focal points in activating the observatory and strengthening its contribution to regional women’s economic empowerment.

She affirmed that the observatory is the outcome of constructive Arab cooperation, reflecting the UAE’s steadfast commitment to supporting joint Arab action and its belief in the importance of providing a unified platform that enhances women’s participation in the economy and develops their capabilities.

The meeting marks a key step in ensuring effective pilot operations and strengthening collaboration among member states, allowing the exchange of feedback and the development of work mechanisms ahead of the official launch.